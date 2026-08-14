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Hilton Barbados Resort Highlights Island's Rich Rum History & More

Hilton Barbados Resort Highlights Island’s Rich Rum History & More

Hilton Barbados Resort, nestled in the birthplace of rum, is offering a Bajan Rum Experience package for enthusiasts of the spirit and more.

Published on August 14, 2026
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Aerial view of a luxury beachfront resort with white sand, turquoise waters, and docked boats in the background.

With National Rum Month in full swing and National Rum Day fast approaching, we turn our sights to the birthplace of the beloved spirit. Hilton Barbados Resort, which rests in Bridgetown, is an oceanfront getaway that places an emphasis on Bajan cuisine and, of course, rum itself.

Balcony overlooking a tropical beach with palm trees, lounge chairs, and a turquoise ocean in the distance.

The Hilton Barbados Resort is situated at Needham’s Point and features several amenities for those away on holiday. Each of the resort’s rooms features private balconies with views of the ocean, access to two white sand beaches, two outdoor pools, the eforea Spa, and a gym. The location is also home to the Charles Fort ruins and Needham’s Lighthouse for history buffs.

A modern, upscale dining room with dark walls, large windows, and a grand chandelier. Several tables are set with place settings and a grand piano is visible in the background.

Barbados is known for its cuisine as much as rum, and Hilton Barbados Resort has several dining options, including the Lighthouse Terrace Restaurant for breakfast buffets and dinner options. For a more refined experience, The Grille is the resort’s fine dining option for a night out with seafood and steaks as a highlight.

A table set with a breakfast spread, including a Hilton Barbados Resort tote bag, on a balcony overlooking a scenic view.

Keeping it casual but culturally relevant is the Careenage Rum Stop!, which serves up local Bajan small plates and rum cocktails along with live entertainment. For those looking for a more relaxed environment, Water’s Edge Beach Bar has poolside and beachfront drinks ready to serve.

Beachfront resort with palm trees, illuminated outdoor dining area, and multi-story hotel building in the background.

Wrapping up the dining options, Cuppa Café offers coffee, smoothies and pastries for those looking for a quick pick-me-up.

Hilton Barbados Resort also offers a three-night Bajan Rum Experience package that includes a tour of the West Indies Rum Distillery, which was established in 1893 and operates the last chamber still. With the guidance of retired distiller Henderson “Digger” Skinner, the company was able to restore the chamber still and train others how to use the classic device.

Beyond the tour of the distillery, the package also includes a VIP rum tasting at the Careenage Rum Stop! where patrons will sip four Bajan rums. The package includes daily breakfast at the Lighthouse Terrace Restaurant, along with other experiences highlighting Barbados’ production of rum and the traditions within.

The Grille Bajan inspired restaurant interior with wooden beams, lighting fixtures, and blue accents.

The resort also invites guests to visit The Grille and imbibe its new Modern Heritage cocktail, featuring Old Brigand Rum, falernum, kola tonic, and ginger beer. The cocktail is inspired by the Bajan tradition of a “lime,” which is what locals call gatherings after a long day at work or to simply connect with family and friends.

A glass of golden-colored beverage garnished with a sprig of fresh mint leaves.

Old Brigand Rum, also known as “One Eye Man” across the island, is an unadulterated rum that features no added colors or sugars, a highlight of Bajan rum.

This November, Barbados will celebrate 60 years of independence. Coincidentally, Hilton Barbados Resort was established in November 1966.

Tropical resort with palm trees, pool, and open-air restaurant at dusk, with lights reflecting in the water.

To learn more about the resort, please click here.

Photo: Hilton

Hilton Barbados Resort Highlights Island’s Rich Rum History & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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