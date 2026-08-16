What happens when you put off tooth problems too long?

Think you need a filling to treat cavities? Think again. Here are a few alternative options you can choose from.

Putting off treatment may turn minor tooth problems into a serious issue. Cavities may turn into painful infections. Untreated infections can sometimes extend to other parts of the body.

It is a widespread issue. According to the statistics provided by the CDC, 20% of adults aged from 20 to 64 have at least one untreated cavity.

Proper treatment in the early stages might prevent the need for major treatments in the future.

Minor Tooth Problems Can Reach the Nerve of the Tooth

Dental decay occurs as the result of acids produced by bacteria that wear away the enamel of the tooth. The early stage of decay is usually painless, as the damage doesn’t reach the inner layers of the tooth.

As the cavity gets bigger, the person can experience sharp pain when consuming hot beverages and sugar-containing foods. Bad tooth decay can affect the pulp, which is located in the middle part of the tooth. Pulp consists of nerve fibers and blood vessels.

Bacteria Can Create Infection Under the Tooth

If the bacteria enter the pulp due to a large cavity or crack, they can create an abscessed tooth. This kind of infection can cause severe or continuous bad toothache pain.

An abscess will not heal without treatment. MedlinePlus warns that a tooth infection may spread to the jawbone or surrounding tissues. Sometimes it may affect the bloodstream.

Swelling of the face requires prompt treatment. If you experience difficulties breathing or swallowing, it is necessary to seek medical assistance immediately.

Pain Might Go Away for the Wrong Reason

The absence of pain in the affected tooth doesn’t mean that the issue disappeared. The bacteria can remain active even when the nerve dies.

The infection may continue to damage the surrounding tissue without causing severe symptoms. It may be difficult for the dentist to assess the extent of the spread without an X-ray.

Gum Disease Can Weaken the Jaw

Untreated gum disease can damage the tissue that holds teeth in place. Over time, it can lead to bone loss near the tooth’s roots. The tooth can get loose or change its position.

Replacing a lost bone or a missing tooth can be challenging. There might be insufficient bone for placing a prosthetic.

Anxiety Can Lead to Health Problems

Some people hesitate to start the treatment process because of their fear of pain or embarrassment. For example, sedation dentistry in Niles, IL, can help patients who are nervous about procedures.

The dentist will recommend the most appropriate way of treatment according to the required procedure.

Sedation is not a substitute for numbing injections. Sedation aims to minimize anxiety and discomfort during treatment.

Your Mouth Can Impact Heart Health

Research has found a close relationship between oral health and heart disease. According to information from the American Heart Association, gum disease increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. However, it doesn’t prove that one condition causes another.

Mouth bacteria can enter the bloodstream via infected gums. This fact proves the importance of treating bleeding gums promptly.

Don’t Wait Until the Pain Takes Over

Early treatment provides more options for the dentist and increases the chances of saving your tooth. Don’t ignore swelling or prolonged sensitivity.

Get rid of tooth problems before they start to dictate your routine. You can find more useful health articles on our website.