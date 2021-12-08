Back To Events

6th Annual Black Girl Magic Event

Black Girl Magic Event December 2021
  • Date/time: December 11th, 2:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: The Five Party and Event Center
  • Phone: 614-275-2525
  • Address: 4977 E. Dublin Granville Rd, Westerville, OH, 43081
Join Franklin County Children Services for their annual Black Girl Magic holiday event on Saturday, Dec. 11th, from 2pm to 4pm at The Five Party and Event Center in Westerville. For more than 50 years, Holiday Wish has been granting the wishes of children, especially gifts that reflect and celebrate their culture. Drive through and Drop off your culturally specific items and gift cards at The Five at 4977 E. Dublin-Granville Road on Dec. 11 from 2 -4 p.m. For more information on Black Girl Magic call 614 275-2525 or visit childrenservices.franklincountyohio.gov

 

