7th Annual SUMMER614 Concert

It’s the concert and party of the summer…..SUMMER614 IS BACK! Saturday, June 1st.

Live on Stage at the Columbus Commons

It’s Scarface w/ The Full Band

Mc Lyte

8Ball & MJG

Chrisette Michelle

Ro James

Bobby V

Tickets on sale now at SUMMER614.EVENTBRITE.COM

For VIP AND VENDOR INFO CALL 614-944-8700

Brought to you by:

Music is Therapy 614

ANOTHER FAME PRODUCTION

Benefiting The 22nd Foundation