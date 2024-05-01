Listen Live
7th Annual SUMMER614 Concert

  • Date/time: Jun 1
  • Venue: Columbus Commons
Source: Music is Therapy 614 / radio one columbus

It’s the concert and party of the summer…..SUMMER614 IS BACK! Saturday, June 1st.

Live on Stage at the Columbus Commons

It’s Scarface w/ The Full Band

Mc Lyte

8Ball & MJG

Chrisette Michelle

Ro James

Bobby V

Tickets on sale now at SUMMER614.EVENTBRITE.COM 

For VIP AND VENDOR INFO CALL 614-944-8700

Brought to you by:

Music is Therapy 614

ANOTHER FAME PRODUCTION

Benefiting The 22nd Foundation

