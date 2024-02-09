Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Add to Calendar
Schedule a Blood, Platelet or Plasma Donation | American Red Cross
  • Date/time: Feb 17
  • Address: 995 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Schedule a Blood, Platelet or Plasma Donation | American Red Cross

Source: American Red Cross / American Red Cross

 

In honor of Black History month, the Diversity Leadership Council of the American Red Cross of Central Ohio and Urban One is sponsoring a blood drive at the American Red Cross at 995 E Broad Street in Columbus. We are always looking for new donors who could be identified as matches for our Sickle Cell patients and Black donors are desperately needed to help us meet that demand. Please come join us – all donors will receive an OUR BLOOD SAVES LIVES t-shirt and a $20 Amazon gift card through email.

Register Here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=DLC

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending Now

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close