At The Table’s 2nd Annual Walk-A-Thon

- Date/time: July 29th, 9:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: East High School
- Address: 1500 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43205
At The Table’s Community Back-To-School Drive & Survivor Walk is coming up and we want to see you there!
Registration is FREE!
On July 29 meet us at East High School for a chance to receive FREE School Supplies & Backpacks, FREE Community Resources, Retail Vendors, Food Trucks, a Celebration Line Dance, and more!
The Kick-Off Morning Program begins at 10 a.m. The Walk starts at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Details below. See you there!
