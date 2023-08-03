Listen Live
Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Weekend

  • Date/time: August 31st to September 3rd

“It’s More Than a Game!”

 

 

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic is Labor Day Weekend, September 1st – 3rd at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

This weekend is more than the game; it’s a weekend filled with exhilarating fun, tailgating, music and other entertainment.

