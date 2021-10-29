CareSource Presents: Sister to Sister Empowerment Summit

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hey Sis!– Make Sure You Mark Your Calendars for Saturday, November 13th and plan to join us right here for a day that’s all about you! It’s the Sister-To-Sister Empowerment Summit!… a day filled with inspiration, entertainment, encouragement, and education! You’ll enjoy special seminars that focus on relationships, parenting, money management, protecting our crowns and so much more! No need to register, just join us Saturday, November 13th for the Sister-To-Sister Empowerment Summit!

Presented by Caresource…Together, we are one

