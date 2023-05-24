Donate Blood to American Red Cross

Every blood donation is important and maintaining a diverse blood supply is a priority for the American Red Cross. Make your blood donation appointment for the Urban One blood drive on Tuesday, June 6.

Visit redcrossblood.org to sign up! Please use sponsor code “Urban One”.

The American Red Cross at the Urban One Radio Blood Drive is Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 12:30PM to 5:30PM. The location is American Red Cross, 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205.

To schedule an appointment to donate call 1-800-RED CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.