Donate Blood to American Red Cross

- Date/time: June 6th, 12:30pm to 5:30pm
- Venue: American Red Cross
- Address: 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43205
Every blood donation is important and maintaining a diverse blood supply is a priority for the American Red Cross. Make your blood donation appointment for the Urban One blood drive on Tuesday, June 6.
Visit redcrossblood.org to sign up! Please use sponsor code “Urban One”.
To schedule an appointment to donate call 1-800-RED CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.
