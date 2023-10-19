Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity 14th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

- Date/time: Nov 11
- Venue: The Kappa House
- Address: 1461 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus, OH, 43203
The Columbus Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated is proud to announce it’s 14th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway to be held Saturday November 11, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m. at The Kappa House, 1461 Mt. Vernon Ave. We are happy to be back to our pre-pandemic giving level of ONE THOUSAND turkeys and meals. We will start with our community zip codes of 43203, 43205, 43201. 43206 and 43219. Please bring your I.D.
