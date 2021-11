Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Join Magic 95.5 and the Columbus Alumni Chapter Kappa Alpha Psi for the 12th Annual Turkey Giveaway Saturday November 13th at The Kappa House 1461 Mount Vernon Ave Starting at 9am while supplies last. Servicing the 43201, 43203, 43205, 43206 and 43219 Zip Codes Only! Proof of address required!

