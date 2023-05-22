- Date/time: June 3rd
- Venue: Columbus Commons
- Address: 160 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio, 43215
6th Annual SUMMER614 @ The Commons
SUMMER614 LIVE ON STAGE! JUVENILE x DAVE HOLLISTER x MYA x RAHEEM DEVAUGHN x SLIM THUG x RUFF ENDZ and HOSTED BY: DOUG E. FRESH
2023 BLACK MUSIC MONTH CELEBRATION
SUMMER614 brings some of your favorite R&B and Hip Hop artists from yesterday and today to the Columbus Commons. With music, food, drinks and vendors you won’t want to miss it!
PERFORMERS:
JUVENILE + DAVE HOLLISTER + MYA + RAHEEM DEVAUGHN +
ADDITIONAL TICKET OUTLETS:
TALIBS:
1035 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43205
(614) 252-0654
LAWSHEAS:
1488 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43224
(614) 252-3474
B&K SMOKEHOUSE:
1114 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43205
(614) 252-7017
OTT BARBER BOUTIQUE:
4473 Refugee Rd, Columbus, OH
614) 694-2724
SLIM THUG + RUFF ENDZ + HOSTED BY: DOUG E. FRESH
