The 38th Annual Columbus GospelFest will return to Genoa Park July 16th at 11am. We have a family friendly fun fill day planned with music, children’s edu-fun fest, health and wellness including COVID shots and more.

The Columbus GospelFest thanks our sponsors Ohio Arts Council, GCAC, CareSource, Adamh, The Columbus Foundation, Urban One, UPFAD, COSI, La Ti Do Music Co. and Restore Hope.

For more information please visit http://www.columbusgospelfest.org