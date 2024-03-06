Urban One Columbus Job & Recruitment Fair

If you are looking for a new job or career, please join us at the Urban One Columbus Job and Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Columbus Metropolitan Main Library, 96 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215.

The event will take place from 10am – 3pm. At the event, you will gain onsite information and participate in one-on-one interviews with potential employers in the fields of healthcare, restaurant, manufacturing, education, automotive, and others.

THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.