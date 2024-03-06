Urban One Columbus Job & Recruitment Fair

- Date/time: Mar 20, 10:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: Columbus Metropolitan Main Library
- Address: 96 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH, 43215
If you are looking for a new job or career, please join us at the Urban One Columbus Job and Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Columbus Metropolitan Main Library, 96 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215.
The event will take place from 10am – 3pm. At the event, you will gain onsite information and participate in one-on-one interviews with potential employers in the fields of healthcare, restaurant, manufacturing, education, automotive, and others.
THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.
-
Cleveland Rapper, Auntie Piggy is recovering from being shot multiple times
-
BREAKING: Jason Kelce Announces Retirement from the NFL
-
Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Janice Burgess, Creator of The Backyardigans, Dies at 72
-
Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide
-
Win A Trip to Miami's "Jazz in the Gardens"!