Urban One Columbus Job & Recruitment Fair

  • Date/time: Mar 20, 10:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Columbus Metropolitan Main Library
  • Address: 96 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH, 43215
Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

If you are looking for a new job or career, please join us at the Urban One Columbus Job and Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Columbus Metropolitan Main Library, 96 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215.

The event will take place from 10am – 3pm. At the event, you will gain onsite information and participate in one-on-one interviews with potential employers in the fields of healthcare, restaurant, manufacturing, education, automotive, and others.

THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.

