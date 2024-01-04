- Date/time: Feb 9
- Venue: The Schottenstein Center
- Address: 555 BORROR DRIVE, COLUMBUS, OHIO, 43210
Fasten your seat belts, comedy enthusiasts, because 2024 is about to get uproarious! BMN Entertainment is thrilled to unveil the most awaited comedy spectacle of the year – the “We Them One’s Comedy Tour”. Comprising an unmissable lineup of comedic maestros, this tour promises evenings filled with side-splitting humor and unforgettable moments.
Link for Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/we-them-ones-comedy-tour-columbus-ohio-02-09-2024/event/05005F4F29435935
