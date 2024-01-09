15 Black Leads Snubbed By The 2024 Primetime Emmys Who Should Be Nominated (And Even Win!)

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 awards season in Hollywood has officially commenced!

Kicking off this past weekend with the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, all the hard work that many of our favorite actors and actresses have been putting in over the past year on the small screen will soon be paying off for a select few in the form of shiny golden trophies and bragging rights that will forever be etched in cinematic history. Next up: the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards!

Nominated based on TV seasons that either started or continued through June 1, 2022 and ended before May 31, 2023, we’ve got to give credit to the Television Academy for some really good pickings this year. Be sure to tune in when it airs live next Monday (January 15) at 8:00 PM EST on FOX, hosted by our guy Anthony Anderson.

While nobody can deny how amazing the latest seasons of shows like The Bear, Succession, The White Lotus and Wednesday were, or how greatly Barry and Better Call Saul were able to wrap up their respective series finales, we doubt we’re alone in the disappointment at the lack of melanin in virtually every nominated category. In short, we had way more come out of the culture over the past two TV seasons other than admittedly astounding seasons of Abbott Elementary, A Black Lady Sketch Show and the viral appeal of Swarm.

Need some examples? Keep reading!

We took a trip back to the teletube from Spring 2022 to Spring 2023 and did a deep dive into a handful of strong Black leads that definitely were overlooked when nominations were being determined. Although it might be too late to do anything about it now, we can only hope the recognition at least speaks for something.

Grab some popcorn and take a look at our list of 15 Black actors and actresses who were snubbed by the 2024 Primetime Emmys and absolutely should’ve been nominated — heck, probably even win! Let us know if you agree:

