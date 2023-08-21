25 Photos Of Tropical Storm Hilary Wreaking Havoc In Southern California

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The historical Tropical Storm Hilary wreaked havoc on Southern California over the weekend, causing flash floods in various areas surrounding Los Angeles.

The massive and rare system made landfall in the U.S. Sunday after expeditiously barreling through Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a Hurricane sized system.

According to reports, Hilary dumped more than half the average annual rain on some desert and mountain areas, including Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake portions of Southern California just moments before Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall, causing even more panic among residents.

Tens of thousands of people across Southern California lost power due to the storm. Palm Springs also lost its 911 connection Sunday night, according to CBS News Los Angeles.

On Monday morning, the storm was downgraded again to a subtropical cyclone although some areas are still being battered by heavy rainfall. Hilary is expected to dissipate later in the day, but officials say the storm’s danger is far from being over.

The National Hurricane Center has estimated that Hilary “is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated storm total amounts to 12 inches, across portions of Southern California and Southern Nevada through today. Continued flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, is expected.”

Before Hilary made landfall, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the southern region of the large state.

Evacuation orders have also been issued for San Bernardino and Riverside Counties in California.

“Los Angeles is not used to weather events like this, especially in the summertime, but we are prepared, we are ready,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Once Hilary moves from the California area, it is expected to cross portions of Oregon and Idaho through Tuesday morning, which the Hurricane Center says could result “in localized, some significant, flash flooding.”

Officials in Nevada are also concerned about flash flooding across the western Mojave Desert.

From CBS News:

As of 5 a.m. ET Monday, Hilary was some 390 miles north of San Diego 75 miles northeast of Bakersfield, Calif. and racing north at 29 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Although no longer a hurricane, the system was still bringing heavy rainfall to the area. President Biden on Sunday said he has asked FEMA to deploy personnel and supplies to California.

Biden also said the Coast Guard has pre-positioned aircraft to allow for rapid response and rescue efforts.

“My Administration also deployed federal personnel to Nevada to ensure the state has additional support, and we will continue to coordinate with California, Nevada, and Arizona on any resources they might need,” Biden said.

