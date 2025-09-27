32 WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

The WNBA is booming right now. Not only is the league hotter than ever, with ticket prices climbing past $1,000, but it’s officially become a fashion destination in its own right.

WNBA tunnel outfits have transformed the sacred walkway from the locker room to the court into a full-on fashion showcase. What used to be a pre-game routine is now the equivalent of a red carpet. Thanks to savvy social media teams, what players wear on game day spreads like wildfire online, serving as inspiration for everything from streetwear to high fashion and redefining what athletic style looks like.

This isn’t just about sneakers and sweats anymore. From androgynous silhouettes to hyper-femme moments, WNBA tunnel looks are setting trends, not just following them. Players are expressing themselves in bold, unapologetic ways, whether that means rocking custom designer pieces, oversized vintage blazers, tiny purses, or maximalist nail art. It’s Gen Z style with real substance: personal, playful, and powerful.

Take A’ja Wilson, for example. She showed up to this year’s All-Star Game in a custom Burberry set: a tennis-inspired mini skirt paired with sky-high yellow platforms and delicate white frilly socks. The vibe? Coquette meets court queen with a splash of tennis-core. It’s a look that felt both high-fashion and authentically her—and that’s exactly why it worked.

And she’s not the only one turning heads. Angel Reese is already becoming known for her fashion-forward tunnel appearances, blending glam and grit with ease. Meanwhile, Ellie the Elephant (yes, the New York Liberty mascot) is racking up influencer status with viral-worthy looks of her own. The tunnel isn’t just a place to walk; it’s where WNBA players show up, show out, and show the world that female athletes don’t need to tone anything down, especially not their style.

So whether you’re a die-hard fan or just here for the fashion, one thing’s for sure: the WNBA tunnel is the most exciting runway in sports right now. Let’s take a look back at some of the best WNBA tunnel outfits throughout the years.

1. A’ja Wilson Before a game in August, A’ja Wilson lit up the tunnel in a jaw-dropping leather look, a sleek bralette, and a matching skirt with a bold front cutout that showed off her chiseled physique and superstar confidence. 2. Rickea Jackson Rickea Jackson in a bold body suit with the Black boots, looking like a rock star. The Los Angeles Sparks star was definitely the talk on social after this powerful look. 3. Jackie Young Earlier this month, Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces kept it sleek and effortless in a denim jacket and matching jeans, accessorized with statement shades that screamed “cool under pressure.” 4. Paige Bueckers In May, Paige Bueckers made her WNBA debut a fashion moment, strutting in a custom Dapper Dan fit at her homecoming game in Minnesota — the energy was legendary and hometown-proud. 5. Sydney Colson Indiana Fever star Sydney Colson shut down the tunnel in July in a bold blazer and pants styled by Amadi Brooks, completed with a standout Anima Iris bag. Loud, luxe, and unapologetically her. 6. Skylar Diggins-Smith In February, Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins-Smith floated from runway to hardwood in a dramatic Muehleder runway look. Her powerful femininity in motion lit up the tunnel. 7. Olivia Nelson-Ododa In June, Connecticut Sun star Olivia Nelson-Ododa brought bombshell energy in a glam-casual look styled by Kayelise: light blue fuzzy shorts with a matching bra, paired with a chic matching robe. Effortless edge with star power. 8. DiJonai Carrington Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington embraced playful rebellion in a mini denim pleated skirt. Sporty, sweet, and a little bit savage. 9. Dearica Hamby In August, Dearica Hamby of the LA Sparks made a fashion-forward statement with a dramatic denim jacket styled like a dress, paired with heels for full impact. 10. Sophie Cunningham Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever paid tribute in style, rocking a hoodie honoring Kobe Bryant paired with bold heels. Heartfelt and fierce. 11. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough In 2023, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of the Washington Mystics donned a mix of textures and tones before a game: satin green shorts with a tiger motif, a sky-blue bomber, and clean sneakers. Streetwear meets storytelling. 12. Allisha Gray In July, Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray brought stellar fashion to the WNBA All-Star tunnel in a gleaming white jacket paired with pleated chiffon matching pants with red, white, and blue detailing. 13. NaLyssa Smith Camo shorts, Timberlands, a black tee, and dark sunnies — NaLyssa Smith’s stand-out tunnel look channeled ’90s grit with modern flair. Smith, a player with the Indiana Fever, really did her big one! 14. Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray served classic cool in a sleek denim set, made sharper with clear statement frames. 15. Satou Sabally On Sept. 24, Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally pulled from the Earthling showroom for her tunnel look. Satou’s leather jacket was the centerpiece of a bold, high-fashion moment. 16. Napheesa Collier In August, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx kept it cool in a black varsity jacket and denim skirt, casual confidence with a sporty twist. 17. Kahleah Copper In August, Kahleah Copper brought sleek and sophisticated style to the Phoenix Mercury tunnel in a brown blazer and shorts combo with basketball stitches adorned throughout. She paired the look with white and brown Adidas and fun glasses. 18. Nika Mühl In June, Nika Mühl of the Seattle Storm brought fashion and function in a beige blazer, blue shorts, sexy shades, and the covetable Hanna Mini Bag. 19. Dana Evans Before a recent game, Las Vegas Aces star Dana Evans made denim edgy in a coordinated set with black knee-high boots and a matching bag. Badass balance. 20. Jewell Loyd In June, Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd kept it street-sporty in a mesh jersey and oversized brown pants. Laid-back with a championship vibe. 21. Kiana Williams Seattle Storm star Kiana Williams rocked colorful printed pants with fringe, a cropped top, and a bandana before a recent game. Boho meets baller. 22. Brittany Sykes A leather vest with NASCAR logos and flowing black chiffon pants, Brittney Sykes’ look was motorsport-chic with a twist. 23. Alanna Simone Smith Alanna Simone Smith of the Minnesota Lynx slayed in a body-hugging Meshki outfit paired with classic black boots — sleek, sharp, and supermodel-ready. 24. Aneesah Morrow Power suit perfection: Aneesah Morrow of the Chicago Sky owned the tunnel in an oversized Gucci set, proving you can be both boardroom and baller. 25. Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces player Kelsey Plum went full glam in a sleek satin suit, striking the perfect balance between boss energy and red carpet polish. 26. Brittney Griner During her tunnel moment this month, Brittney Griner brought a clean, modern edge in a black leather jacket and tailored grey work pants. Sleek, sophisticated, and strong. 27. Tina Charles Atlanta Dream star Tina Charles kept it cool and classic in pinstriped pants and a navy blouse during her tunnel moment. She topped it off with her locs styled into a chic bun. Effortlessly refined. 28. Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams showed love to teammate Napheesa Collier with a heartfelt graphic tee, proving that style can be personal and powerful. 29. Maddy Westbeld Maddy Westbeld of the Chicago Sky stunned in a cream crossover top and matching shorts, finished with brown pumps, soft elegance with sharp details. 30. Nneka Ogwumike Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm owned the All-Star tunnel in a full glam slay: a bold corset top, flared skirt, and statement accessories from Ofuure to ASOS. Queen behavior only. 31. Elizabeth Williams The Chicago Sky’s Elizabeth Williams kept it classic during her tunnel moment with a Detroit-made blue Shinola bag, khaki pants, and a crisp blue button-up from Honor The Gift, thoughtful, local, and luxe. 32. Monique Akoa Makani During her tunnel moment, Phoenix Mercury star Monique Akoa Makani turned heads in a sleek white top that highlighted her toned physique, paired with chic black trousers.