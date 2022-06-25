5 Times Lala Anthony Gave Us Hair Envy

Today, the beauty turns 40 years old and we’re sure she’s somewhere looking gorgeous with a hairstyle that’ll set her entire look off right! So to celebrate this true hair chameleon and her milestone birthday today, let’s take a look back at 5 times Lala gave us hair envy!

1. Long Side Braid Source:Getty In September of last year, Lala Anthony attended the DUNDAS x REVOLVE NYFW Runway Show in New York and rocked this super sleek long side braid to perfection.

2. Wispy Bangs Source:Getty At the 2017 Glamour Women of The Year Awards, the beauty donned a high bun and wispy bangs to the elegant affair.

3. Blonde Babe Lala took to Instagram recently to show off her platinum blonde locs that she wore in a high bun with side bangs.

4. Long And Copper Earlier this year the beauty rocked a long, bone straight copper colored lace front wig that was everything!