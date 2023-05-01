8 Times Rihanna Served Fashion at The Met Gala

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Met Gala is the premiere event for Hollywood and the fashion industry. Every year it takes place on the first Monday in May at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Black celebrities like Beyonce, Janelle Monae, Iman, and Cardi B have hit the massive red carpet in years past but Rihanna has repeatedly been a crowd favorite and has even hosted the gala. Check out 8 times Rihanna served major fashion at The Met Gala below.

