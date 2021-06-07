Today is the anniversary of Prince‘s death and many people around the world are still mourning the icon’s untimely passing. In a week that is sure to be filled with purple-themed parties, we at Global Grind recall some of the best tributes following the passing of the GOAT — as well as the not so good ones. Grab your tissue as we walk down memory lane from the worst to the best Prince honors!

8 Unforgettable Prince Tributes was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Dan Phillips Learns That Prince Lyrics Don’t Belong In A Sportscast. One sports anchor thought it would be cute if he combined Prince lyrics with recent sports highlights. Dan Phillips of WZTV Fox-17 started a story with, “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get though this thing called life. An electric word, life, but I’m here to tell you there’s something else – the NHL playoffs.” He was fired from his position soon after.

2. Madonna Tried It When news broke that Madonna was going to pay tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards, many folks were not here for it. Even a Change.org petition was started to get her replaced. However, the awards show supported their decision and Madonna gave a horrendous performance of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She even dragged poor Stevie Wonder into her mess of a performance to perform “Purple Rain.”

3. Cheesy Brand Tributes Many people wanted to show their love for Prince once news of his passing hit, even branded products — from Cheerios to Hamburger Helper. While some tributes were a nice touch, others were just plain corny. If you’re going to show love, at least put some thought into it.

4. Jennifer Hudson Overpowers A Classic Jennifer Hudson kicks off our many 2016 BET Awards tributes and she didn’t disappoint when it came to Prince. Hudson’s powerful pipes soared in Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

5. The Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Goes In The actors of the hit Broadway musical ‘The Color Purple’ were one of the first to pay tribute to the deceased icon when they belted out “Purple Rain” after a show. With J-Hud and Cynthia Erivo singing together, the performance went viral.

6. Erykah Badu Gives A Sultry Rendition Of “The Ballad of Dorothy Parker” Badu put folks in a sexy mood at the 2016 BET Awards when she covered a standout track from Prince’s ‘Sign o’ the Times’ album. Backed by The Roots, the soul diva had the audience chanting along to the song.

7. Maxwell Gives A Smooth Take On “Nothing Compares 2 U” This is the song Madonna TRIED to sag. Luckily with Maxwell, the 2016 BET Awards booked the right chops to deliver a Prince-written classic. It was stripped down, sincere, and most important, soulful. Take notes, Madge.