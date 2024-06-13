Listen Live
A Historic Evening: Inside the White House’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Concert

Published on June 13, 2024

US-POLITICS-MINORITIES-JUNETEENTH-BIDEN

President Joe Biden speaks during a Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 10, 2024. | Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


Black culture and history took center stage at the White House this past Monday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spearheaded a vibrant early Juneteenth celebration concert. The event, held on the historic South Lawn, was a jubilant tribute to resilience in a commemoration of the end of U.S. slavery and the long-fought freedoms of formerly enslaved Black Americans.

The second annual event at the White House was held before the official federal holiday is set to be commemorated on June 19. Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law nearly three years ago.

Exclusive: Biden Campaign Reminds How Badly Trump Failed George Floyd – And Black America

US-POLITICS-MINORITIES-JUNETEENTH-BIDEN

Actor Billy Porter (L), Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (2nd L), Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Philonise Floyd (3rd R), George Floyd’s brother, and his wife Keeta Floyd (2nd R), attended the Juneteenth Concert. | Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


The White House Juneteenth celebration concert welcomed a diverse group of guests, including Philonise and Keeta Floyd, relatives of George Floyd, as well as actor-singer Billy Porter. Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were among the notable figures in attendance. Additionally, many other celebrities and political operatives graced the lawn. Model Jordyn Woods and basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns added to the star-studded guest list, making the celebration a gathering of influential voices from various spheres.

The night started with soulful melodies and hip-hop beats as the concert featured a stellar lineup of both legendary and emerging Black artists. Raheem DeVaughn, Anthony Hamilton, Patina Miller, Brittney Spencer, Trombone Shorty, Gladys Knight, Doug E. Fresh, Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin and Charlie Wilson electrified the stage with their unforgettable performances.

Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. skillfully steered the evening as the host, weaving in moments of reflection on the significance of Juneteenth and praising the Biden administration’s efforts in uplifting the Black community.

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House

People raise their phones as rapper Doug E. Fresh performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C. | Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty


Between performances, Wood highlighted the historical journey of Juneteenth, from its origins in Texas to its recent recognition as a federal holiday, thanks in part to the tireless advocacy of figures like Opal Lee and the late Texas State Rep. Al Edwards. President Biden also spoke about his joy in making Juneteenth a federal holiday and recognizing the significance of acknowledging and celebrating the Black experience in America.

Exclusive First Look: Biden’s Latest Ad Reminds Black America What A ‘Failure’ Trump Was On Health Care

From Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin inviting Vice President Harris to join him onstage for a dance to the controversial moment of Billy Porter being seen kissing the hand of President Biden, there were several highlights from the night.

US-POLITICS-MINORITIES-JUNETEENTH-BIDEN

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke during the Juneteenth concert. | Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


The night was full of energy from the audience, evident in the White House’s Juneteenth celebration concert. It served as a powerful reminder of the resilience and strength of the Black community.

“The White House lawn has never seen anything like this before,” President Biden remarked at the conclusion of Monday’s celebration.

Scroll down to find some more photos from the White House’s Juneteenth celebration concert.

The post A Historic Evening: Inside the White House's 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Concert appeared first on NewsOne.

A Historic Evening: Inside the White House’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Concert  was originally published on newsone.com

1. Put ya lighters up

Put ya lighters up Source:Getty

People use their phone lights as rapper Doug E. Fresh performs.

2. Brittney Spencer

Brittney Spencer Source:Getty

3. Biden had a blast

Biden had a blast Source:Getty

4. It’s all love

It's all love Source:Getty

Actor Billy Porter greets President Joe Biden as Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff look on.

5. Kiss the ring

Kiss the ring Source:Getty

Billy Porter showed Madame Vice President the respect she deserves.

6. Kirk & Kamala

Kirk & Kamala Source:Getty

There was a trend at hand at the White House.

7. From ‘Raising Kanan’ to the White House

From 'Raising Kanan' to the White House Source:Getty

Singer Patina Miller performs.

8. Trombone Shorty

Trombone Shorty Source:Getty

9. VP Harris got down!

VP Harris got down! Source:Getty

Kirk Franklin danced with Vice President Kamala Harris as he performed.

10. Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr. Source:Getty

The comedian and actor hosted the Juneteenth concert.

11. Raheem DeVaughn

Raheem DeVaughn Source:Getty

12. Anthony Hamilton

Anthony Hamilton Source:Getty

13. Doug E. Fresh

Doug E. Fresh Source:Getty

14. Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight Source:Getty

15. The White House

The White House Source:Getty

President Joe Biden is shown speaking during the Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10, 2024.

