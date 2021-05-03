All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ohio State University is known for its top-notch football program and that means OSU is home to many great players.
A total of 10 Ohio State Buckeyes were drafted into the NFL in this year’s draft. This is the eighth time that Ohio State has had at least ten players go to the NFL in a single draft season. In addition to that Ohio State had five other Buckeyes that were drafted as free agents. Ohio State is tied with Alabama for the NFL record of the most players drafted from a team in a three-year span totaling twenty-nine players!
We’ve broken down a list of all of the Buckeyes who that that call this year and are headed to the pros, in the order they went.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
1. Justin Fields – Chicago Bears 11th Overall Pick
2. Pete Werner – New Orleans Saints 2nd Round Pick
3. Josh Myers – Green Bay Packers 2nd Round Pick
4. Wyatt Davis – Minnesota Vikings 3rd Round Pick
5. Trey Sermon – San Francisco 49ers 3rd Round Pick
6. Baron Browning – Denver Broncos 3rd Round Pick
7. Tommy Togiai – Cleveland Browns 4th Round Pick
8. Luke Farrell – Jacksonville Jaguars 5th Round Pick
9. Shaun Wade – Baltimore Raves 5th Round Pick
10. Jonathon Cooper – Denver Broncos 7th Round Pick
11. Justin Hilliard – San Francisco 49ers Undrafted Free Agent
12. Tuf Borland – Minnesota Vikings Undrafted Free Agent
Source:Getty
13. Blake Haubeil – Tennessee Titans Undrafted Free Agent
14. Drue Chrisman – Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Free Agent
15. Jake Hausmann – Detroit Lions Undrafted Free Agent