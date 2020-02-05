What’s not to love about Jodie Turner-Smith

Sis, knows how to spill all the tea on Twitter (like she recently did during this year’s BAFTAs) and the Queen & Slim star isn’t afraid to let the hoteps know to leave her and her white Bae, Joshua Jackson, alone.

Then there is her impeccable style, which has only gotten better now that her growing baby bump is front and center. We have to say it, her maternity lewks are giving us LIFE!

While promoting the UK premiere of Queen & Slim on BBC’s Graham Norton Show, the 33-year-old mom to be finally beared her belly for the world to see. “#HereIsThatBumpYouveBeenAskingFor,” she wrote on Instagram.

We’re not sure when her baby girl is due, but she says, they’re close: “I’ve just got a couple months left,” she told Norton. “I’m at the finish line, I think. Well not the finish line, but very close.”

Until then, we’re gonna bask in her maternity glow and style. Take a look:

Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is Giving Us Life! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com