The Top 10 Rated Pizza Restaurants in Columbus

Pizza may be of Italian origin but Americans sure love to indulge in the goodness of a doughy crust, cheese, and tasty toppings!  They indulge so much that the average American eats at least one pizza a month, averaging 350 slices a second!

But where do you go in Columbus for the best pizza?  Well according to Stacker, they’ve compiled the top pizza spots in Columbus based on Trip Advisor ratings.  Check out the top 10 list below and save this post and try them all out for yourself.

1. Forno Kitchen + Bar

721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

2. Borgata Pizza Cafe

5701 Parkville St, Columbus, OH 43229

2285 W Dublin Granville Rd Suite 113 Worthington, OH 43085

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. Fourth St Columbus, OH 43201

3. Harvest Kitchen and Bar

2885 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202

4. Adriatico’s New York Style

265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

5. Rubino’s Pizza

2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209

6. Figlio

1369 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212

7. OH Pizza and Brew

88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215

8. Tommy’s Pizza

1350 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221

9. Hounddog’s Three Degree Pizza

2657 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202

10. Villa Nova Ristorante

5545 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214

