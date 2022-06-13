The Top 10 Rated Pizza Restaurants in Columbus

Pizza may be of Italian origin but Americans sure love to indulge in the goodness of a doughy crust, cheese, and tasty toppings! They indulge so much that the average American eats at least one pizza a month, averaging 350 slices a second!
But where do you go in Columbus for the best pizza? Well according to Stacker, they’ve compiled the top pizza spots in Columbus based on Trip Advisor ratings. Check out the top 10 list below and save this post and try them all out for yourself.
1. Forno Kitchen + Bar
721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215
2. Borgata Pizza Cafe
5701 Parkville St, Columbus, OH 43229
2285 W Dublin Granville Rd Suite 113 Worthington, OH 43085
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. Fourth St Columbus, OH 43201
3. Harvest Kitchen and Bar
2885 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202
4. Adriatico’s New York Style
265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
5. Rubino’s Pizza
2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209
6. Figlio
1369 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212
7. OH Pizza and Brew
88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215
8. Tommy’s Pizza
1350 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221
9. Hounddog’s Three Degree Pizza
2657 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202
10. Villa Nova Ristorante
5545 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214