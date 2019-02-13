Black History Month 2020: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Karma: The 4th Annual Ludacris Foundation Dinner & Casino Night – Arrivals Source:Getty Cathy Hughes during Karma: The 4th Annual Ludacris Foundation Dinner & Casino Night – Arrivals at Atlanta Apparel Mart in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,smiling,atlanta,annual event,cathy hughes,georgia – us state,ludacris,zen-like,mart,atlanta apparel,dinner & casino night

2. Cathy Hughes Source:Urban One Cathy Hughes cathy hughes

3. Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes Source:Jay Silverman Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes aretha franklin,cathy hughes

4. Radio One Spring Fest – Concert Source:Getty Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cathy Hughes during Radio One Spring Fest – Concert in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage for Radio One/Hot 107.9) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,concert,florida – usa,cathy hughes,sean combs,sean,miami,entertainment event,spring,radio one

5. T.J. Martell Foundation’s Women of Influence Awards – Inside Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Honoree Cathy Hughes speaks onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation’s Women of Influence Awards on May 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for the T.J. Martell Foundation) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,talking,cathy hughes,t.j. martell foundation,honoree cathy hughes,women of influence awards

6. Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner Gala Source:Getty Cathy Hughes, Chairman of Radio One with Beyonce during Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner Gala at JW Marriot in Washington, DC, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,anniversary,two people,washington dc,award,gala,cathy hughes,dinner,beyonce knowles,chairperson,jw marriott,radio one

7. From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 16: Alfred Liggins and Cathy Hughes attends From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration at Stage 48 on August 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,anniversary,two people,three quarter length,cathy hughes,celebration event

8. ‘The Ultimate Merger’ New York Premiere Source:Getty NEW YORK – JUNE 14: Television personality Omarosa (L) and TV One founder Cathy Hughes attend ‘The Ultimate Merger’ premiere at Trump Tower on June 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,television show,character,premiere,trump tower,founder,omarosa manigault stallworth,tv one,cathy hughes,the ultimate merger

9. Cathy Hughes On-Air at WOL Source:Radio One Cathy Hughes On-Air at WOL cathy hughes,radio one,wol

10. Radio One Celebrates Cathy Hughes Day 2016 Source:Radio One Radio One Celebrates Cathy Hughes Day 2016 cathy hughes

11. Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner Gala Source:Getty Jay-Z, Cathy Hughes and Jerald Levert during Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner Gala at JW Marriot in Washington, DC, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,anniversary,washington dc,jay-z,award,gala,cathy hughes,dinner,group,jw marriott,radio one,jerald levert

12. Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner Gala Source:Getty Beyonce, Cathy Hughes, Chairman of Radio One and Natalie Cole (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc,cathy hughes,beyonce knowles,natalie cole,group,chairperson,radio one

13. 2010 National Action Network Triumph Awards Source:Getty NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Governor David Paterson, TV One founder Cathy Hughes, and minister Al Sharpton attend the 2010 National Action Network Triumph Awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,success,award,founder,tv one,cathy hughes,al sharpton,governor,david paterson – american politician,frederick p. rose hall,national action network,jazz at lincoln center,government minister

14. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Source:WOLDCNews.Com September 12, 2018: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes moderates a discussion with former White House Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser At The First Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center cathy hughes,valerie jarrett,mayor muriel bowser

15. The Real Source:Warner Bros. Television Cathy Hughes visits The Real tamera mowry,cathy hughes,pooch hall,adrienne bailon,finesse mitchell,the real,loni love,brian white

16. TV One’s One Christmas Holiday Variety Special Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Alfred Liggins, Cathy Hughes and Roland Martin attend TV One’s One Christmas Holiday Variety Special on November 19, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for TV One) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,washington dc,christmas,holiday,tv one,cathy hughes,special,variety,roland martin,alfred liggins

17. The Lexus Listening Lounge Pre-GRAMMY Cocktail Party – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Cathy Hughes, Founder of Radio One and TV One, arrives at the Lexus Listening Lounge pre-Grammy cocktail party at Area Nightclub on February 6, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,arrival,portrait,headshot,california,city of los angeles,tv one,cathy hughes,grammy awards,radio one,area nightclub,lexus listening lounge

19. Radio One Spring Fest – Day 2 – So So Def Virgin Records Pool Party Source:Getty Rodney Shealey (Virgin Records) and Cathy Hughes (Founder – Radio One) (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage for Radio One/Hot 107.9) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,cathy hughes,miami,flordia,rodney shealey

