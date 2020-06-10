See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

Although most protest have been peaceful, some looting took place early on causing most businesses to close and board up in the Short North and downtown area of Columbus.
But in true Columbus form, the city has come together to turn a negative into a positive by turning boarded up businesses into works of art. Art Unites Columbus has spearheaded the project of bringing artist together to make what some saw as a negative into beautiful works of art throughout the downtown and short north area.
Take a look at some of the murals that have been created in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
FEATURE STORY: ‘Twenty Dollars?’ George Floyd’s Brother Asks Congress ‘What A Black Man’s Life Is Worth’
1. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
2. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
3. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
4. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
5. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
6. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
7. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
8. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
9. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
10. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
11. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
12. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
13. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
14. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
15. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
16. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
17. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
18. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
19. Columbus Protest Art for George FloydSource:Nia Noelle
20. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
21. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
22. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
23. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
24. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
25. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
26. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
27. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
28. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
29. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
30. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
31. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
32. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
33. ColuColumbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Mattermbus Protest Art for George FloydSource:Nia Noelle
34. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
35. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
36. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
37. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
38. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives MatterSource:Nia Noelle
