See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

Although most protest have been peaceful, some looting took place early on causing most businesses to close and board up in the Short North and downtown area of Columbus.

But in true Columbus form, the city has come together to turn a negative into a positive by turning boarded up businesses into works of art. Art Unites Columbus has spearheaded the project of bringing artist together to make what some saw as a negative into beautiful works of art throughout the downtown and short north area.

Take a look at some of the murals that have been created in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

