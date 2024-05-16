Browns 2024 Schedule Released: Here’s What You Should Know

The Cleveland Browns 2024 schedule has officially been released. How many games do you think they’ll win this year?
The Browns ended last season’s run with a playoff loss to the Houston Texans. However, considering all the injuries, the team still greatly overachieved. I mean, the team played five quarterbacks and still made the playoffs!
Could 2024 see another postseason run for the Brown & Orange?
The Browns bye week next season falls during Week 10. It’s a little earlier than last year’s (Week 15), and should be a nice sweet spot for nicked-up Brownies to recover for a final regular season push.
1. Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
Sun 09/08 · 4:25 PM EDT
2. Week 2 – Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville JaguarsSource:Getty
Sun 09/15 · 1:00 PM EDT
3. Week 3 – New York Giants @ Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
Sun 09/22 · 1:00 PM EDT
4. Week 4 – Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas RaidersSource:Getty
Sun 09/29 · 4:25 PM EDT
5. Week 5 – Cleveland Browns @ Washington CommandersSource:Getty
Sun 10/06 · 1:00 PM EDT
6. Week 6 – Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia EaglesSource:Getty
Sun 10/13 · 1:00 PM EDT
7. Week 7 – Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
Sun 10/20 · 1:00 PM EDT
8. Week 8 – Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
Sun 10/27 · 1:00 PM EDT
9. Week 9 – Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
Sun 11/03 · 1:00 PM EST
10. Week 11 – Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans SaintsSource:Getty
Sun 11/17 · 1:00 PM EST
11. Week 12 – Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
Thu 11/21 · 8:15 PM EST
12. Week 13 – Cleveland Browns @ Denver BroncosSource:Getty
Mon 12/02 · 8:15 PM EST
13. Week 14 – Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh SteelersSource:Getty
Sun 12/08 · 1:00 PM EST
14. Week 15 – Kansas City Chiefs @ Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
Sun 12/15 · 1:00 PM EST
15. Week 16 – Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati BengalsSource:Getty
Thu 12/19 · 8:15 PM EST
16. Week 17 – Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
Sun 12/29 · 8:20 PM EST
17. Week 18 – Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore RavensSource:Getty
TBD