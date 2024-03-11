Listen Live

Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Published on March 11, 2024

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Collage

Source: Karwai Tang, Kayla Oaddams, Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Jay-Z once told us ‘After the show is the afterparty’ and that’s exactly how it goes down after the Academy Awards Oscars ceremony.  Every year celebrities that attend the awards show and many that don’t even bother go to kick it at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

And the celebrities didn’t disappoint with fashions at the after party this year!  From Becky G in a two-piece lace and silk gown by David Koma to Russell Westbrook in a deconstructed suit by Thom Browne, we count down the dramatic fashions from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Source:Getty

Russell Westbrook wore Thom Browne at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Kylie Jenner wore Ludovic de Saint Sernin at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Emily Ratajkowski wore Jacquemus at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Zoe Lister-Jones wore Wiederhoeft at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Margot Robbie wore Thierry Mugler at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Colman Domingo wore Balmain at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Demi Moore wore Versace at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Jennifer Lawrence vintage Givenchy at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey wore Robert Wun at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross wore Balmain at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Halle Bailey wore Off White at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Sydney Sweeney wore Marc Bouwer at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

 Cardi B Versace at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo wore custom Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Victoria Monét wore Harris Reed at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Ice Spice wore Dolce and Gabbana at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Lindsay Lohan wore Balenciaga at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Lizzo wore Robert Wun and Azature at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Hailee Steinfeld wore Alexandre Vauthier at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Molly Sims wore Sophie Couture at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union wearing a Zuhair Murad gown at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Phoebe Tonkin wore Oscar de la Renta at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Camila Mendes wore Tamara Ralph at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

 Lupita Nyong’o wore Giorgio Armani at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Sandra Hüller wore Schiaparelli at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Becky G wore David Koma at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Hari Nef wore Balenciaga at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Kathy Hilton wore Oscar de la Renta along with Richard Hilton at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

MJ Rodriguez wore Iris Van Herpen at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy wore Miss Sohee at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Jessica Betts along with Niecy Nash wearing Michael Costello at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Dominique Fishback wore Bach Maj at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Busta Rhymes wore Tom Ford at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Russell Wilson with Ciara wearing custom Usamaishtay at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Adut Akech wearing Valentino at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

Source:Getty

Heidi Klum wearing Harris Reed at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 

