Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Accepts 6-Game Suspension For Failed Drug Test

Published on October 10, 2025

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t even on an NFL roster, but he’s getting hit with a six-game suspension.

On The Pivot podcast, the story begins last season, when the wide receiver was a member of the Miami Dolphins, and officials claim he failed a drug test. 

First, he reveals he’s been in the program for a decade, because one time he was in Arizona and didn’t tell officials that he was traveling to Las Vegas, so when they wanted him to take a drug test, he wasn’t around.

“I been in the program for 10-plus years. They come test me anywhere in the world. I never ran from no tests,” he said around the 50-minute mark. “Never failed one test, not once in my life.”

But he says that changed ahead of his 12th season when he was doing routine blood work and his testosterone came back very low. He talks about how confused he was after more tests and conversations with the league revealed his testosterone was too high, leading to a suspension. 

It all left him confused, as he remembers trying to figure out what triggered the positive test.

“What is it? Could it have been this? I don’t have no new supplements. I don’t have nothing… I can’t put my finger on it, and I’m being honest with you.”

To him, it doesn’t even make sense as to why he’d use PEDs at that point in his career, and it’d make more sense to use them when he shattered his ankle and had two ACL injuries.

“Why wouldn’t those have been the times that I would have been taking something to benefit myself?” he asked. “Like, I’ve always been this person who just I worked hard.”

Beckham Jr. has accepted the six-week suspension, and according to ESPN‘s Tom Pelissero, the clock starts now, so he’ll be eligible to compete for any team looking for some fresh legs deep into the season, beginning in Week 13.

See social media reaction to Beckham Jr.’s  PED issue below.

Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Accepts 6-Game Suspension For Failed Drug Test  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

