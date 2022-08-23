Happy Birthday, Kobe Bryant: Twitter Celebrates The Legacy Of The Los Angeles Laker Legend

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Bean would have been 44 years old today, and though he may have tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in 2020, he lives on. His influence on the game of basketball can be seen on the hardwood and in the hearts of fans that proudly still rock the numbers 8 and 24.

With August 23 being his birthday, Twitter decided to pay homage to the Black Mamba by sharing some classic photos, iconic interviews, and mind-blowing court sequences.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant also took to social media to share a photo of the couple hugged up after he won his fourth NBA Championship in 2009, captioning it, “Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much! #44 @kobebryant”

Kobe’s journey began on this day in 1978 when he was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the youngest of three in his family. Basketball was in his genetics as he lived most of his adolescence in Italy where his father played professionally after leaving the NBA. The Bryant family would return to Philly when he was 13, around the time Kobe began making a name for himself at Ardmore’s Lower Merion High School.

His talent would allow him to skip college and get drafted 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets, though moments later he’d be traded for Vlade Divac to the Los Angeles Lakers where he played his entire storied 20-year career and won 5 championships.

That was Kobe’s journey, and here’s how Twitter is reliving his greatness.

