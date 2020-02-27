While you were at work dreaming about vacation time, a bunch of gorgeous, feathered beauties headed to Trinidad for Carnival 2020. Sweet, sweet T and T held their annual 2-day fete that included colorful costumes, lots of soca music, and nonstop dancing.

If you know anything about carnival, you know that less is more. Men and women pull out their brightest attire, which consists of a jeweled bra, matching thong, and tons of feathered accents. This event is a cultural phenomenon that unites people from the West Indies with the rest of the world.

For Trinidad Carnival 2020, Nicki Minaj showed up and showed out in an elaborate blue and purple ensemble. The Trini native made her people proud in her beautiful get-up. It’s not unusual to see celebrities attend Carnival celebrations. On this past season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta the ladies hopped on a plane to Toronto to ‘Jump and Wave’ at Caribana.

If Trinidad and Tobago isn’t your top carnival destination, feel free to pick from the other cities that hold the annual fete. These celebrations include Toronto’s Caribana, Miami’s Miami Carnival, Houston Carifest, London’s Notting Hill Carnival, Barbados’ Crop Over Carnival, and New York City’s Labor Day Parade.

If you missed all the melanated beauty to hit the parade grounds, here are some of the most vibrant, festive looks seen during Trinidad Carnival 2020.

