The Tabitha Brown for Target Collection has hit the market, and the influencers are eating it up. Soon after its debut, colorful frocks from the collection inundated our timelines, giving us all the summertime vibes.
We love the fact that Black women are quick to support each other eagerly. And when Tabitha’s collection hit Target, you know it was love mixed with fashion pandemonium. “How I Styled It” reels and gorgeous, magazine-worthy pictures were plastered all over our social media feeds causing us to search for more.
Black girls donning the multi-print garbs is a sight to behold, and after scrolling a few jazzy ways the garments were styled – we no longer want to keep the goodness to ourselves. So, below we are sharing how the influencers are sporting their Tabitha Brown for Target looks. Check it out!
Here’s How Influencers Are Slaying Their Tabitha Brown For Target Collection Pieces was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Gee Wall
Miss Gee didn’t hold back in her Lemon Print Bardot top and matching pants set. She elevated the look with green ankle sandals, a yellow clutch, and yellow drop earrings.
2. Raven
Raven took the Botanical Print swimsuit coverup and made it into a dress and a top! She accented the coverup with a gold belt, then paired it with a denim skirt. She paired the Botanical Print Puff Sleeve mini dress with green ankle strap sandals.
3. Mimi
Mimi spiced her Linear Floral Print Maxi Skirt up with the color orange. She accessorized her look with an orange headwrap, purse, and mules. She wore a belt around her waist to complement the contrast between her white top and the skirt.
4. Malinda WilliamsSource:courtesy of Malinda Williams
Actress Malinda Williams was too cute in her Botanical Print Puff Sleeve mini dress. She accessorized her look with white oversized sunglasses and brown wedge sandals.
5. T. Love
T. Love got creative with her Leopard/Orange Print button down shirt and paired it with a yellowish/gold pleated skirt. She completed the look with beige slides and an orange straw bag.
6. Thrifted Reality
Thrifted Reality took Tabitha’s Striped/Dot Print Puff Sleeve Tie-Front one-piece swimsuit to a whole other fashionable level. She paired it with the Linear Floral Print max skirt, yellow ankle strap sandals, and a yellow straw tote. She topped the look off with the Oversized Geometric Colorblock sunglasses which are also from the collection.