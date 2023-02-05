Maverick City Music/Kirk Franklin & Tennessee State University Big Winners at 2023 Grammy Awards

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin became the first Gospel artists in 20 years to perform during the televised ceremony. One year later and it's four for four in the Grammy category for Gospel. MCM and Franklin took home the Grammy awards for Best Gospel Performance/Song and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Tennessee State University Marching Band made history, becoming the first HBCU band to win a Grammy, winning the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album (“The Urban Hymnal“)

See the nominees and winners below.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Positive,” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, and Juan Winans, songwriters

“When I Pray,” Doe; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters (Winners)

“The Better Benediction,” PJ Morton featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

“Get Up,” Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett and Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version),” Crowder featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover and Jeff Sojka, songwriters

“So Good,” Doe; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

“For God Is With Us,” For King & Country and Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone, songwriters

“Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake and Hannah Shackelford, songwriters (Winners)

“Holy Forever,” Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version),” Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson and Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Die to Live,” Maranda Curtis

“Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live),” Ricky Dillard

“Clarity,” Doe

“Kingdom Book One Deluxe,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin (Winners)

“All Things New,” Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Lion,” Elevation Worship

“Breathe,” Maverick City Music (Winners)

“Life After Death,” TobyMac

“Always,” Chris Tomlin

“My Jesus,” Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal (Winners)

Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord

Karen Peck & New River – 2:22

Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots

Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family

