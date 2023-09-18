Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Along with Hip-Hop, Nas also turned 50 years old this year and the rapper teamed with Hennessy to celebrate the milestone with a party that featured a gang of high-profile guests including Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Fat Joe and more.

The festivities went down at The Grill in New York City and featured Nas being presented with a sculpture from artists Kennedy Yanko that was commissioned by Hennessy. The copper sculpture was partially inspired by Nas’ collab with Hennessy on his special 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop Hennessy V.S. bottle.

At the party, the music was in the best of hands with DJ Jazzy Jeff on the turntables and The Roots holding down the stage. In attendance was a who’s who of Hip-Hop and R&B celebrities including Mary J. Blige, NORE, DJ Premier, The Lox,Havoc, AZ, Raekwon, Slick Rick, Q-Tip, Ralph McDaniels, and more. Oh yeah, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony and actor Robert DeNiro were there, too.

Also, you know you’re solid when Raekwon takes time to big you up on your born day.

Check photos from the party in the gallery.

Nas & Hennessy Celebrate MC’s 50th Birthday With Diddy, Robert DeNiro, Kendrick Lamar, & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com