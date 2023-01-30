Naturi Naughton-Lewis Slays In Paco Rabanne & Sarah Sokol Millinery

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Emi the self-care coach). As a proud Gemini, I live in my head, which means I never stop thinking about the future and overanalyzing it over and over again. I do, however, believe in goals, and achieving them throughout the year. For this issue, we’re tapping into the power of hitting 2023 running. And I’m not a New Year’s resolution kinda gal (but if you are, here’s the perfect article for you from). As a proud Gemini, I live in my head, which means I never stop thinking about the future and overanalyzing it over and over again. I do, however, believe in goals, and achieving them throughout the year. For this issue, we’re tapping into the power of hitting 2023 running. And

actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis is here to guide us.

Naturi Naughton-Lewis may only be 5 feet tall, but she packs a lot of star power. As soon as she stepped foot on set for our January 2023 cover shoot, the Power actress commanded the room with a soft yet striking demeanor. Naturi is pretty much ready for anything we throw at her, which is a testament to her acting skills as we explain our new series “Imma let You Finish,” which she masters with ease.

Soon, she is trying on looks from two full racks of clothing with stylist Mickey Boom. She falls in love with a pair of zebra print Tim Ryan boots, a grand hat by Sarah Sokol Milliner, and a black and white fringe vest — all of which she dons in our JD Barnes shot editorial to kick off 2023.

In our, the singer-turned-actress-turned-director opens up about when she feels most powerful, finding the power in surrendering and feeling powerless in motherhood. And when it comes to the power of manifestation, the mom and new wife stays prayed up.

“I stay in prayer, whether it be in the mornings or in the evenings or throughout the day when I feel like I just need to take a deep breath. My faith is really important to me, and I know God has brought me this far through some of my challenges, so I definitely always acknowledge that. Other things that help me feel powerful is staying close to the good people God has placed in my life: good friends, my great husband, a beautiful daughter, my good parents, my good family members. They really do help me to stay true and grounded and focused on what’s important.”

