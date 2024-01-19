NFL Announces “Black National Anthem” To Be Sung At Super Bowl, MAGA Cries Racist Tears

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL announced that the “Black National Anthem” would be performed at this year’s Super Bowl. Right on cue, and on brand, the MAGA snowflakes are crying racist tears under the false guise of “but equality.”

The Black National Anthem referenced is actually “Lift Every Voice And Sing.” The hymn was written by James Weldon Johnson as an ode to the struggle of African Americans after the Civil War. In time, the song came to be revered and has been sung alongside the National Anthem during sporting events and gatherings. For the 2024 Super Bowl’s pre-game festivities, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem, Post Malone will sing “America The Beautiful” and Andra Day will hold down “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”

However, this is a bridge too far for the racists who can’t seem to get their little pea brains around the need for say a “Black History” or “Black History Month” despite the existence of like, white supremacy. So when the NFL said “Lift Every Voice And Sing” would get a look during the Super Bowl (and it’s not the first time—Sheryl Lee Ralph knocked it out the park last year, for example), Cerfified Snowflakes like Charlie Kirk got on their high white horse (pun intended) about the need for unity.

Mind you, these are the same gaslighters doing everything they can to instill divisiveness with their Klan-friendly agendas. You can peep some of the more focused tomfoolery in the gallery.

Also, let’s not lose sight of the fact that out of all the photos of Sheryl Lee Ralph that the outlet below could have used, they chose that one.

Sometimes you just gotta laugh at that snowflake fragility. Stay mad.

