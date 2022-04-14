Ohio State Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Dwayne Haskins

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On April 12, 2022 Ohio State fans, students, and football players gathered outside The Shoe to remember former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins. Haskins passed away after being hit by a truck in Florida on Saturday, April 9th.

Fans lit candles and left memorabilia at the Rotunda at The Shoe, music was played and kind words were shared.

Haskins will remain in the hearts of Buckeyes forever. See pictures below from the emotional tribute.