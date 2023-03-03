Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud takes the stage at NFL Combine

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke at the NFL Combine on Friday and sounded like a player who ready to be the face of a franchise.

“I think I’ve been the best player in college football 2 years in a row,” Stroud said. “Honestly I haven’t even touched my potential yet. I think I have a lot more to get better at but I have a lot more to prove to not only y’all but to myself.”

Stroud will be just the fifth OSU quarterback taken in the first round and if he’s selected in the top three, he’ll be the highest Buckeyes quarterback ever drafted

