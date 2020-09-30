Sen. Tim Scott Says Massa Trump “Misspoke” On White Supremacy Question, Twitter Drags Him To Uncle Tom’s Cabin

It be your own people. Sen. Tim Scott, a grown as Black man, had the gall to say that Donald Trump “misspoke” when he once again failed to denounce White Supremacy during last night’s (Sept. 29) first Presidential debate of 2020.
When moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to denounce White Supremacy during the universally panned debate, after trying to evade the question, the best he could come up with was to tell the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
That would be a swing and a miss even worse than his infamous “both sides” speak in Charlottesville.
Naturally, Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, from South Carolina, was today (Sept. 30) asked what he thought of Trump’s comments, and he gave just about the weakest answer you could imagine.
“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment, he was asking Chris what he wanted to say,” said Scott in response to a question posed by a reporter. “I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”
Say what now?
Donald Trump won’t correct anything while his water carriers twist themselves in knots trying to justify and obscure his racism. And the people Trump is riling up would just as soon shoot Tim Scott dead in the street before even considering that he is a Senator.
For shame. Twitter is dragging Tom That’s Not A Spelling Error Scott for all the filth. Cowardly is just one of the many words being used to describe this guy. And rightfully so.
When is he up for re-election?
