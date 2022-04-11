Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Solange Knowles maintains a far lower profile than her older sister Beyoncé Knowles-Carter , but that doesn’t mean that any news on the singer and songwriter doesn’t get a lot of traction. Solange found herself trending on Twitter over the tail end of the weekend after news that her 17-year-old son and girlfriend are expecting.

Most may already know that in 2004, Solange gave birth to her son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. when she was a teenager herself during her first marriage to Daniel Smith Sr. The younger Smith is allegedly expecting a child with his girlfriend although we couldn’t find any news pointing to the facts.

On Twitter, Solange is somehow catching stray shots over her son’s actions both current and in the past, including older news that he reportedly exposed details of a relationship between him and Disney star Skai Jackson that went afoul.

With the singer’s name trending and folks asking all the right and wrong questions along with plenty of assumptions, we’ve gathered the best reactions we could find. Again we must urge that this news bit is speculative at best and we’re still awaiting news of an official announcement. When that happens, we’ll update this story accordingly.

