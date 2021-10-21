Sore Loser Donald Trump Launches TRUTH Social Platform, Twitter Presses Delete Button

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Donald Trump is like a pesky nest of fruit flies in your kitchen that just won’t go away, and least not without a ton of effort. The former president and beleaguered business mogul launched yet another crusade destined to fail in his new social media platform, TRUTH Social, but Twitter is already pressing the delete button on the venture.

According to a report from CNBC, the site, which has already been hacked, was introduced on Wednesday (Oct 20) as the first project of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and is framed as a social media platform that will, “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

An announcement went wide via spokeswoman Liz Harrington via Twitter, which can be viewed by following this link. The company will be listed on the Nasdaq by way of a merger with Digital Owlrd Acquisition Group.

The company’s home address is Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club and Trump has been named its chairman with aims to promote conservative ideals in the social media space. It also positions itself as a counter to Twitter, which famously banned Trump from using its services due to several policy violations, especially after the U.S. Capitol insurgency allegedly egged on by Trump as he was soon to leave office.

What makes all of this especially intriguing is that members of Trump’s political party have distanced themselves from him, including the “stop the steal” movement that had legs but ultimately fell short to the truth that the election was far from rigged and that Trump simply lost.

TRUTH Social is available for pre-order in the Apple App store, already sparking some outrage from users. A beta version of the service will start rolling out next month with a promised launch in early 2022. However, the site has already been hacked reportedly and folks on Twitter are shooting down the concept before it takes off.

We’ve got those reactions below.

