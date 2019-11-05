Stranded Japanese Rapper Shiba Dogg Inspired By Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Spits Freestyle [VIDEO]

Ryo Muranaka, better known as Japanese rapper Shiba Dogg, went viral for selling all of his belongings in Japan to buy a one way plane ticket to fly 6,000 miles to Cleveland with the goal of meeting and making music with his musical inspiration, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

His dream didn’t pan out initially as he hope as he found himself alone and broke after he was robbed while he was in search of the Bone Thugs members around Cleveland. Luckily for him, local activists James Norton and Kwas Bibbs stepped into help and were able to link him with Layzie Bone who briefly put him up in a hotel.

Fox 8 Cleveland caught up with Bizzy Bone and Krayzie Bone to get their take on Shiba Dogg:

“I’ll get the man a ticket to get back home…I’m putting my hands out there on behalf of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony to say we do care. And we just want to help the kid, and we appreciate him coming to see us.” – Bizzy Bone

Krayzie Bone related Muranaka’s attempt to Bone Thugs’ own as they purchased one way tickets to Los Angeles in hopes to get their music to Easy-E.

Radio personality Sam Sylk of 93.1 WZAK caught up with Shiba and had him spit a freestyle. We took to Google translate and discovered he isn’t mumble rapping, but it seems the Japanese to English translation of the lyrics are:

“Go legend, go legend. A legend in my home. Amex, platinum and gold…”

Watch the video above.

