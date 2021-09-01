Style Stalkin’: These Celeb Ladies Ate Up These Looks And Left No Crumbs

The gawls aren’t playing on the fashion front this week. From Gabrielle Union in Valentino haute couture to Cynthia Erivo’s effortless Venice slay, our favorite Brown beauties are serving in these fashion streets.
Gabrielle Union’s dinner dress was just the tip of the iceberg. The whole family came out to slay for the Wade’s 7th wedding anniversary in Paris. Union personally thanked Valentino, in a social post, on Instagram. While the whole family put their best fashion foot forward, Kaavia James looked adorable in Lanvin.
Erivo is a known fashion killer so we’re not surprised her Tory Burch look garnered thousands of likes on Instagram and commentary from influential fashion folk like iconic celebrity stylist June Ambrose, who wrote, “Ohhhhh this is how we are feeling right now sublime darling.” Sublime indeed.
Tamron Hall gave us a bare face slay in a flowy Dolce & Gabbana dress as she hit the set to kick off season three of her daytime talk show, “The Tamron Hall Show.”
Yung Miami and her mother continue to slay together. The mother/daughter duo pulled up on our timelines in Dolce & Gabbana and Miu Miu.
Keep scrolling to see what other celebs made out Style Stalkin’ roundup.
1. Bresha Webb
“Run The World” star Bresha Webb served us not one, but three flavorful fits in this IG series. Styled by Christina Joy Pacelli for a Schön Magazine spread, Bresha has all the confidence in these standout designs.
2. Ashanti
Ashanti followed-up her headline-grabbing Louisa Ballou dress with this creamy Fendi crop top and skirt paired with Dior sandals.
3. Monica
As fans reminisced over the one year anniversary of the epic Monica, Brandy Verzuz battle, Monica Denise Brown took to IG to flex in this Balenciaga fit that leans into her street style.
4. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union celebrated her 7th wedding anniversary in this stunning Maison Valentino Haute Couture dress that was perfect for her Parisian dinner with family.
5. LaLa Anthony
We can always count on LaLa to give us a look. The actress hit the streets in a budget friendly mini dress from PrettyLittleThing while serving body.
6. Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall is the definition of effortless swag in this flowy Dolce & Gabbana dress and brimmed hat. The Tamron Hall Show host arrived to set bare faced and all smiles.
7. Yung Miami
Yung Miami and her mother Keenya Young served us a double dose of slayage in this mommy/daughter pic of them wearing fashions by Dolce & Gabbana and Miu Miu.