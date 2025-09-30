Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

The latest release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein reveal more allies of President Donald Trump, notably Elon Musk and Steve Bannon.

A new batch of files related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was released to Democrats on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and the findings revealed more figures allied with President Donald Trump including tech billionaires Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and former White House adviser Steve Bannon. British royal Prince Andrew and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates were also named in this latest batch, which reportedly contained 8,544 files.

The new batch of files showed that Musk was invited to Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014 in a log line: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)”

Another entry in the files mentioned a planned lunch with Thiel in November 2017, and there was a separate entry for a planned breakfast with Bannon set for February 17, 2019 – months before Epstein’s being charged with the sexual trafficking of minors. Musk being mentioned raised many eyebrows, given that his public acrimonious split with Trump was over the administration’s lack of transparency over those files. “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”, he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world,” Oversight Democrats Sara Guerrero said in a statement. “Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims.” GOP members of Congress have largely blasted Democrats for demanding the full release of the entirety of the files related to Epstein, who died while incarcerated in the summer of 2019. But some Republicans have joined those Democrats in calling for the full release, including the MAGA representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Tbe news shocked some online, while others recalled Musk’s own mention of the files. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, user Jim Stewartson called out controversial podcast host Joe Rogan. Hey @joerogan, remember how Peter Thiel told you he met Jeffrey Epstein “a few times” in 2014 for “tax advice”? That was a stone cold lie. Epstein gave him $40 million to invest. They were still in contact in late 2017. Also, ask Elon Musk how his trip to the island went.”

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release was originally published on hiphopwired.com

