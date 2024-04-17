Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

USA Basketball has announced their Men’s National Team for Paris 2024 Olympic Games!

This year USA Basketball will shoot for a fifth consecutive (and 17th total) gold medal.

The star-studded list was released on Wednesday (April 17th), exactly 100 days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Hear a a few of the main headlines for the team:

Lebron James returns to the USA Men’s Basketball national team.

Kevin Durant has history at his fingertips to be the first player to have 5 Olympic gold medals (tied with Carmelo Anthony with 4).

Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid will be making their Olympic debuts.

The team will be coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga coach Mark Few will serve as his assistants.

Take a look below at the USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

