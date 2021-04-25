HomePhotos

The Most Fabulous and Most Questionable Celebrity Fashions from The 2021 Oscars

Posted 3 hours ago

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards were very different unlike years past due to the pandemic.  They were held at Union Station in LA with a small crowd in attendance, the ones that couldn’t be there still dressed up and watched virtually.  The music this year wasn’t a full orchestra but modernized with Questlove as the DJ.

But one thing that remained the same as years past, and was the fabulous and questionable fashions from our favorite celebrities. From Halle Berry, to Zendaya, Laura Dern, Resse Witherspoon, and Viola Davis we saw some amazing and some questionable choices for this year’s award show.

 

 

1. Zendaya in Valentino

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Amanda Seyfried in Armani Prive

ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

3. Andra Day in Vera Wang

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Margot Robbie in Chanel

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Regina King in Louis Vuitton

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Halle Berry in Dolce and Gabana

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Laura Dern in Oscar De La Renta

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Leslie Odom Jr in Brioni

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Reese Witherspoon in Christian Dior

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Vanessa Kirby in Gucci

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Daniel Kaluuya in Bottega Veneta

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen

ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

15. Lil Real Howery in Zegna

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. Glenn Close in Armani Prive

ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

17. HER in Dundas

ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

18. Laverne Cox in Christian Siriano

