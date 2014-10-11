Ain’t nothing like a good sweet potato pie recipe like your grandma used to make! But if your grandma was like every old school grandma, she didn’t really have a recipe!
So we wrote our recipe down for Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe for you enjoy and share with your entire family!
Ingredients:
- 4 ounces butter, softened
- 2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 small can (5 ounces, about 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons) evaporated milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 prepared pie shells, unbaked
Preparation:
Mix butter, potatoes, sugar and evaporated milk until well blended. Add vanilla, eggs, and cinnamon; mix well. Pour into the prepared pie shells. Bake in a 350° oven for about 1 hour, until set.
Makes 2 pies.
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com