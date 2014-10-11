Ain’t nothing like a good sweet potato pie recipe like your grandma used to make! But if your grandma was like every old school grandma, she didn’t really have a recipe!

So we wrote our recipe down for Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe for you enjoy and share with your entire family!

Ingredients:

4 ounces butter, softened

2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes

2 cups granulated sugar

1 small can (5 ounces, about 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons) evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 eggs, beaten

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 prepared pie shells, unbaked

Preparation:

Mix butter, potatoes, sugar and evaporated milk until well blended. Add vanilla, eggs, and cinnamon; mix well. Pour into the prepared pie shells. Bake in a 350° oven for about 1 hour, until set. Makes 2 pies.

The Latest:

Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com