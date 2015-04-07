Gospel superstar Erica Campbell plays a quick game of “Under 50″, where celebs must answer a series of quickfire questions in under 50 seconds!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Ladies of Gospel 5 photos Launch gallery Ladies of Gospel 1. Tasha Cobbs Source:Getty Images 1 of 5 2. Tamela Mann Source:Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP 2 of 5 3. Karen Clark Sheard Source:AP Photo/Paul Sancya 3 of 5 4. Le'Andria Johnson Source:Sir Jones / PRPhotos.com 4 of 5 5. Erica Campbell of Mary Mary Source:Aaron J. Thornton / PR Photos 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Ladies of Gospel Ladies of Gospel A look at some of the best female Gospel singers from the past and present.

‘Under 50′ with Erica Campbell: Kimye or Brangelina; Richard Pryor or Bernie Mac was originally published on blackamericaweb.com