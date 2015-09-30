Cathriona White, Girlfriend Of Actor Jim Carrey, Commits Suicide

UPDATED Tuesday, September 29, 2015 1:45 PM ET

Jim Carrey has released a statement following the apparent suicide of girlfriend Cathriona White.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of my sweet Cathriona,” the actor, 53, told Us in his statement. “She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled. My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her. We have all been hit with a lightning bolt.”

The 28-year-old girlfriend of actor Jim Carrey has reportedly committed suicide, according to the entertainment website TMZ.

Cathriona White, said to be the on-again/off-again lover of Carrey, recently reconnected with the comedian in May. The two started dating in 2012.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that White’s body was found in a Los Angeles residence Monday night. White, who took to Twitter to post what resembled a goodbye on Sept. 24, left a suicide note addressed to Carrey, the site reports. The two reportedly broke up the same day.

Signing off Twitter, I hope I have been a light to my nearest and dearest. ✌🏼️❤️ to yo all — Cathriona white (@littleirishcat) September 24, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

From TMZ:

Law enforcement tells us they believe she died from an overdose of drugs — pills were next to her body. We’re told 2 friends found Cathriona last night when they went to check on her.

Written By: D.L. Hughley Posted September 30, 2015

